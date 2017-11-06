LETTER: Parents have a right to be heard

To the Editor:

In the wake of last week’s letters to the editor written by members of the Easton-Redding Community Care Coalition Parent Committee, we have heard some grumbling that our grievance was inappropriate because the board has stated repeatedly that they don’t believe outside groups should be allowed to present directly to them.

Yet the ER9 board’s own bylaws state that “provisions for permitting any individual or group to address the board concerning any subject that lies within its jurisdiction shall be as follows: A three-minute time limit may be allowed to each speaker with a maximum of 20 minutes per meeting being allocated for any one item of the agenda.”

To date, the board has ducked the issue by claiming that in-school drug education programs are outside its purview (which seems ironic for a board of education to state) and/or by excluding substance abuse from the meeting’s official agenda, thereby giving themselves the authority to quash such discussion.

In addition, their claim that it’s the administration’s responsibility to bring such items to the board is disingenuous at best because the administration wouldn’t propose such topics for discussion if their bosses on the board were opposed to it.

Again, all we’re asking the board to do is hear debate about the benefits of conducting an anonymous student survey that is designed by child psychologists to elicit honest responses from teens about their views on a wide variety of risky behaviors. For more information, go to EastonReddingCCC.com or follow us on Facebook.

Chris Siedman