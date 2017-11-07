Easton police log: Burglary, larceny thefts, DUI

The Easton Police Department responded to 213 calls from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.

Burglary

Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Black Rock Road Nov. 1 at 9:11 p.m. for a reported burglary. The homeowners reported arriving home and finding the kitchen door wide open and other doors of the home ajar. At the time of the call, they believed the perpetrator(s) might still be in the home. Police officers performed a complete search of the home and found no one inside. The case is under investigation.

Larceny theft from building

A local resident went to the Easton Police Department on Oct. 31 to report items missing from her home. The case is under investigation.

Larceny theft from vehicle

A local resident went to the Easton Police Department on Nov. 4 to report that sometime during the evening someone ransacked his unlocked vehicle and stole his wallet, which contained his personal identification, assorted credit cards and some cash. He said the keys to the car were inside the vehicle, but the vehicle was not taken.

DUI

An Easton officer who was using radar picked up on a speeding car on Nov. 4 at approximately 2:33 a.m. When the officer caught up to the vehicle, he observed Abigail Dunn following the vehicle in front of her too closely and swerving, police said.

Upon speaking with Dunn, the police officer detected the strong smell of an alcoholic beverage and noticed the slow reaction time to simple instructions, police said. After failing to perform several standard field sobriety tests, Dunn was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She was released on a $60 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16.

Trespassing

Police gave out various verbal warnings for simple trespass at Union Cemetery over the course of the week.

Alarm calls

Police responded to unregistered alarm calls and remind all residents to register their security alarms.

Alarm registration

In accordance with the town ordinance pertaining to alarm systems, any resident who has an active alarm system that is monitored by a central station is required to register their alarm with the Easton Police Department, eastonctpolice.com.

There is a one-time registration fee of $25 for new alarms and a renewal fee of $20 for an already registered alarm.

Call statistics

Total Calls — 213

Accident — 2

Aided/EMS — 10

Alarm — 20

Animal control — 9

Assist other department — 11

Fire call — 2

Identity theft — 2

Motor vehicle stop — 18

Suspicious car — 14

Suspicious person — 4

Suspicious activity — 4

Criminal arrest — 1

Motor vehicle summons — 1

Clear/no action — 10

Infraction — 3

Written warning — 12

Verbal warning — 2