Mother-daughter team participates in Coastal Clean-up Day

In support of the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Clean-up Day, 95 volunteers from the National Charity League of Redding and Easton worked to clean up Stratford’s Long Beach.

Mia Gregoire and her mother, Nancy, were one of the mother-daughter teams who took part in the recent event.

It was organized in coordination with the Connecticut Fund for the Environment’s Save the Sound program.

Mother/daughter teams from NCL removed 280 pounds of litter and debris from a mile-long stretch of beach and marsh.

The removal of trash and debris is of critical importance to marine and plant life because decomposition rates of marine debris can range from 50 years for a cigarette filter (the team collected 719 cigarette butts) to 450 years for a plastic beverage bottle (the team removed 218 plastic bottles).

International Coastal Clean-up Day is a worldwide event, but Long Island Sound is especially important to the effort because 10% of the U.S. population lives within 50 miles of the Sound.

For more information, contact Save the Sound of New Haven at savethesound.org.