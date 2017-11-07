Friends of library to hold Fall Book Sale

The Friends of the Easton Public Library will hold its Fall Book Sale on Nov. 10, 11, and 12. The book sale starts on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a sneak peek that is free for Friends of the Library members and $10 for nonmembers.

Membership to the Friends of the Library can be purchased at the door. The sale continues on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Books will be $10 a bag on Sunday. Both Saturday and Sunday are free admission.

The book sale features gently used adult and children’s books, CDs, DVDs, and more. All proceeds from the book sale will support the library. The Friends of the Library sponsor a variety of community events, including the Story Book Parade and Country Fair/Cow Chip Raffle and Trim-A-Tree. Past contributions from the Friends of the Library include new books and materials, the A/V projection system, and the grand piano in the community room.

For further information about the book sale or the Friends of the Easton Public Library, visit eastonlibrary.org or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected].