A fundraising concert to benefit Harmony4kidz will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 7:30-10 p.m., doors open at 6:30, at Fairfield Theatre Company’s Stage One, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Harmony4kidz (harmony4kidz.org) is a charity that enriches the lives of at-risk children through the power of music.

Performers include acoustic guitarist/vocalist Irena Hart of Fairfield and vocalist Victoria June of Monroe who perform as The Untouchablzz; Glenn Behrle of Milford, who plays guitar, mandolin and banjo as well as sings harmony; John Jarvis of Milford, a bass guitarist; Jon Kelly of Stratford, a singer/songwriter and guitarist; Bubba Ericson of Naugatuck, a guitarist and vocalist and Chris Rockett of Milford, a singer/songwriter and guitarist.

Also performing are young artists: vocalist Alyson Dentz, 17, of Fairfield; pianist Naoimi Ulisse, 11, of Trumbull; and violinists Sophia McCaffrey, 11, and Charlotte, McCaffrey, 5, and their father, Gregg Piacentini on guitar, all of Naugatuck.

Tickets, at $22, are available online at fairfieldtheatre.org/shows/stageone/harmony-4-kids or at the door. All proceeds will be donated to the charity.

Harmony4kidz, founded by Irena Hart in 2006, combines a love of music and a desire to help at-risk children whose parents cannot afford voice, piano or guitar lessons.

“Music is a powerful way to get people involved in helping each other … helping those less fortunate is a wonderful way to give back,” said Hart. “This annual holiday concert has become a tradition at FTC and it is a very exciting fundraising opportunity for Harmony4kidz. Money raised at this concert will allow us to make a bigger impact in our community.”

Harmony4kidz offers music workshops for children ages 3-5 at Action for Bridgeport Community Development, Inc. (ABCD). The charity also provides individual vocal and piano lessons for children ages 6 to 18.

The charity was founded when, after meeting homeless children living in Union Square Park, in New York, Hart was inspired to write her song Save The World.

ABCD is a nonprofit agency founded as the anti-poverty agency for the Greater Bridgeport area in September of 1964 by the Office of Economic Opportunity. Working toward the eradication of the “paradox of poverty in the midst of plenty in this nation,” ABCD presently serves more than 35,000 individuals annually through its broad range of services in a six-town area covering Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Stratford, and Trumbull.

For more information regarding Harmony4Kidz, visit www.harmony4kidz.org or call Irena Hart at 203-209-2779.