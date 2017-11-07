Veterans Day ceremony set for Nov. 11 on Stepney Green

American Legion posts from Monroe and Easton will commemorate Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. on the Stepney Green in Monroe.

Veterans from all wars, as well as those who did peacetime service, are invited.

Victor Yanosy, commander of the Sippin-Winspur Post 176 in Monroe, will officiate. Donald Rodgerson is commander of the Charles L. Ruman Post 160 in Easton.

Speakers will include Adam Dunsby, first selectman of Easton, and Steve Vavrek, first selectman of Monroe.

Presentation of wreaths will be made by a contingent of the Canadian armed forces, the Monroe American Legion Post 176, and the Monroe Lions Club. The public is encouraged to attend and acknowledge the veterans’ contributions and sacrifices.

After the ceremony all veterans and their spouses are invited to attend the annual traditional luncheon, hosted by the Girl Scouts of Easton, at Notre Dame Church of Easton, 655 Morehouse Road, just up the hill from the Easton Town Hall.

The Save Our Stepney Task Force will place 13 American flags on the green to commemorate its Flags Over Stepney program.

The American flags are flown for each of the nation’s six patriotic events: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, 9/11, and Veterans Day.

In addition to the American flags, a flag will be flown for each branch of the United States armed services.

Flags Over Stepney is a community spirit project designed to enhance and beautify the green as an expression of patriotism. Individuals and companies who sponsor the flags provide donations to the efforts of the Save Our Stepney Task Force.

The task force thanks all of the sponsors of this year’s program for their support.

Veterans Day is dedicated to all U.S. service men and women. President Dwight D. Eisenhower coined the name in 1954, changing the prior title of Armistice Day, one it held since 1919, when it was named to commemorate the end of World War I.

A stone boulder with a plaque is located on the Stepney Green at the base of the flagpole. The monument was “erected by the people of Monroe” in the 1930s. Twenty-four men and two women, the Misses Eleanor and Katherine Habersham, served in World War I. Two men would not return — George Bachman and Leonard Fuller.

The bronze plaque includes the names of 24 men who served in World War I and the inscription reads: “In grateful recognition of the valor and devotion of the young men of this community who served in the World War for Liberty and justice.”

