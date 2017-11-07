Polls open today until 8 for Election 2017

Easton had 5,512 eligible registered voters at the start of Election Day today, Nov. 7, and had added four Election Day registrations as of 3:30 p.m.

A total of 814 voters had cast ballots by 3:30 this afternoon, 810 previously registered people and the four EDR voters, according to Jim Bromer, assistant registrar.

The polls at Samuel Staples Elementary School remain open until 8 o’clock. The evening tends to bring more people to the polls when they get out of work.

For the 2015 municipal election, Easton had a total of 1,168 voters out of 4,983 who were registered, or 23%, Bromer said.

Time will tell if as many turn out this year as two years ago. Both years saw quiet elections in Easton, with no first selectman challenger. This year, there is only one contested race, for Region 9 Board of Education.

In 2015, there were two contested races, for Region 9 and also for Easton Board of Education.

Find out about the Easton election at EastonCourier.com tonight as the results come in.

