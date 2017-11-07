Easton Courier

Democratic challenger wins seat on Region 9 board

Maureen Williams and Republican Todd Johnston elected to occupy two open seats

By Nancy Doniger on November 7, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

Democratic challenger Maureen P. Williams narrowly won one of two open seats on the Region 9 Board of Education in Easton’s only contested race.

Williams received 687 votes; Republican incumbent Todd Johnston retained his seat with 771 votes. Catherine Gombos, also a Republican incumbent, received 658 votes and will give up her longtime seat.

Williams ran a solid campaign with an estimated 40 political signs around town and a strong social media presence on FaceBook and YouTube. She and Johnston were supported by an Easton parents group, which gave them both more exposure.

Johnston was at the polls earlier in the day but left before the results were tallied.

A total of 1,219 votes were cast, or 23%, out of Easton’s 5,520 registered voters. All of the other races were uncontested.

Maureen Williams, second from right, celebrates her victory with friends Doug Bilinski, Pat Camuto and Williams' husband, Paul Brozdowski. — Nancy Doniger photo

Friends of Maureen Williams, second from right, celebrate her victory in winning a seat on the Region 9 Board of Education. They are, from left, Doug Bilinski and Pat Camuto and Williams’ husband, Paul Brozdowski. — Nancy Doniger photo

