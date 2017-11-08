Easton Courier

Quiet election gives Easton Democrats something to shout about

By Nancy Doniger on November 8, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections, Regional, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

Easton Democrats huddle in a tent outside the polls. Region 9 challenger Maureen Williams, second from left, is with her husband, Paul Brozdowski, left, DTC Chairman Robert Schrage and Selectman Robert Lessler, right. — Nancy Doniger photo

In a quiet election, with only one contested race and three candidates vying for two seats on the Region 9 Board of Education, the Easton Democrats pulled off a rare victory.

Democrat Maureen P. Williams unseated longtime Republican incumbent and current board secretary Catherine Gombos in the Nov. 7 municipal election.

Williams received 687 votes and Republican incumbent Todd Johnston retained his seat with 771 votes. Gombos, garnered 658 votes, meaning she will give up her longtime seat.

“First time since 2003 the Ds won a heads-up race against an R,” Tom Herrmann, deputy registrar of voters said. “That’s significant.”

A total of 1,219 votes were cast over the course of an autumn day that started out sunny, soon became overcast and saw torrential rain from about 4 p.m. until after the polls closed. The votes included 28 absentee ballots and eight Election Day registrations.

Easton Republicans had a heater to help them stay warm in the cold and rain as they awaiting the close of the polls in their tent. They are Krista Kot, tax collector, Catherine Gombos, incumbent Region 9 school board secretary, and First Selectman Adam Dunsby. — Nancy Doniger photo

Of Easton’s 5,520 registered voters, 23% turned out at the polls. “I thank all those people who supported me, both those I knew of and those I didn’t, evidently,” Williams said. “It was a great, fun race, and it will be a great opportunity to serve.”

Williams ran a solid campaign with an estimated 40 political signs around town and a strong social media presence on Facebook and YouTube. She and Johnston were also supported by an Easton parents group, which gave them both more exposure. Williams, a political newcomer, gained name recognition.

“Today we collected 10 new names of people who want to be actively involved with the Democrats,” Williams said. “We also called every single registered Democrat, and the voter engagement there was huge as well.”

Todd Johnston

Todd Johnston

Johnston was at the polls for most of the day but had to leave before the results were in due to a business commitment.

He thanked the people in Easton — Republicans, Democrats and Unaffiliated voters — who came out in the inclement weather and voted. He also thanked the Republican Party, Easton Redding Community Care Coalition and other groups in town for their support.

“Congratulations to Maureen Williams,” Johnston said. “I look forward to working with her and the two new members elected in Redding to the ER9 Board. I want to thank Cathy Gombos for all her volunteer service and leadership over the years. Joel Barlow High School has prospered and maintained academic excellence during her many terms.

“Joel Barlow has several challenges ahead of it with declining enrollment, increasing special education costs, rising vaping and substance abuse, and improving financial controls without sacrificing the quality education and programs people expect and our children deserve. I look forward to addressing these challenges and representing all taxpayers in Easton.”

All of the other candidates won their seats uncontested.

Republicans will continue to lead Easton government over the next two years, but Williams, the sole Democratic candidate in a contested race, made an inroad into the Republican dominance.

Republican First Selectman Adam Dunsby will begin his third term, Republican Selectman Carolyn Colangelo will begin her second term, and Democrat Robert Lessler will begin his 10th  term on the Board of Selectmen.

Lessler was a selectman from 1997 to 2001, and then again from 2003 to the present.

Dunsby also represents Easton, Redding and Weston in the Connecticut House of Representatives.

Town Clerk Christine Halloran swore in Dunsby, Lessler and Colangelo at the polls.

Easton Democrats score a win: Maureen Williams, second from right, receives a victory hug from her friend Pat Camuto and Williams' husband, Paul Brozdowsk. Celebrating with them is Doug Bilinski. — Nancy Doniger photo

