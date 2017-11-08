Garden club accepting orders for wreath and poinsettia sale

The Easton Garden Club’s annual Wreath Sale is underway. Order forms are available at the Easton Public Library, Easton Senior Center, Easton Community Center, Easton Village Store, Town Hall, the post office, and on Facebook at The Easton Garden Club.

The garden club is selling red, white and pink poinsettias in three sizes: single, double and triple. Also available are double-sided wreaths in small, medium and large, and 25-yard white pine roping.

The sale is for pre-orders only, which should be mailed to the Easton Garden Club, P.O. Box 101, Easton CT 06612. Orders will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 17. Order pickup is Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the community room of the library from 1 to 5:15 p.m.

Proceeds provide holiday poinsettias to Easton’s homebound seniors, wreaths gracing Easton’s town buildings, community beautification projects, club activities, and educational programs, which are open to the public.

The Easton Garden Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.