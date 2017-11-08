The Easton Redding United under-11 girls soccer team team, coached by Joel Barlow High head girls soccer coach Neil Phillips, ended regular league games undefeated and on top of the league standings by tying Darien 2-2 on Sunday, Nov. 5. The team will most likely play fourth-ranked Stamford, with a win putting it up against the winner of the Darien-New Canaan game on Sunday. Earlier in the season Easton Redding made the Connecticut Cup semifinals, where it lost to Wilton.