This Weekend: exhibits, plays, concerts and more

Tales of New England

Professional storyteller and actress Monica Peterson will share historical stories of bravery, foolishness, love and a touch of the supernatural on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Baldwin Center, 1000 West Broad Street, Stratford. Tickets are $3. For more information, call 203-385-4050.

Arguimbau Art

The Arguimbau Art exhibit will open on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. at 351 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Peter Layne Arguimbau is bringing his collection of classic yachts, local seascapes and harbors, portraits, animals and Venice to the gallery. For more information visit arguimbau.net.

A Children’s Hour

A Children’s Hour will be performed Nov. 9-11 and Nov. 17-18, 7:30 p.m. at Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students with a school ID and for seniors. For more information, visit rhsperformingarts.info.

Beethoven’s Ninth

The New Haven Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Ninth on Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Woolsey Hall, 500 College Street, New Haven. Tickets are $15-$74. For more information, visit newhavensymphony.org.

Carbon Leaf

Carbon Leaf will perform on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m., at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. They will be performing a collection of new songs inspired by acoustic and electric guitars, mandolin, fiddle, bass, drums, cello, banjo, penny whistle, pedal steel, accordion and rich vocal harmonies. Tickets are $37.50. For more information, call 203-438-5795 or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Exhibiting legends

The Michael Wagner Solo Exhibition: Legends will open on Nov. 10 and run through Jan. 5, at the Love Art Gallery and Studio, 132 Washington Street, Norwalk. Art sales will benefit Neighborhood Studios of Fairfield County. There will be an opening reception on Nov. 11 from 6-9 p.m. Gallery admission is free. For more information, visit loveartgalleryandstudio.com.

FCC fair

The FCC Holiday Fair is on Nov. 10, 5-10 p.m. and Nov. 11, 10-4 p.m., at the First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main Street, Stratford. For more information, call 203-378-2644.

Wine tasting

A wine tasting benefit will be on Nov. 10 from 7-10 p.m. at 574 Stillman Street, Bridgeport. Join the Friends of Caroline House for a wine tasting sponsored by Black Bear Wine and Spirits and A Dash of Salt Catering. Proceeds will go to the Caroline House to promote literacy. Tickets are $40. Registration is online at thecarolinehouse.org.

Spirited Soulful

Spirited Soulful at Shir Shalom will be performed on Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at 46 Peaceable Street, Ridgefield. For more information, visit ourshirshalom.org.

Vagina Monologues

The Two Planks Theater Company’s benefit performance of The Vagina Monologues will be on Nov. 10 and 11 at 8 p.m. at Clocktower Square, 477 Main Street, Monroe. Proceeds from the show will go to the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury and Protect Our Defenders. Tickets are $20 and available at twoplankstheater.org.

Louis Prima Jr. & the Witnesses

Louis Prima Jr. & the Witnesses will perform on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Danbury, 165 Main Street, Danbury. They will perform big band swing, jazz and rock’ n’ roll tunes. Tickets are $60 and available by calling 203-794-9944 or visiting thepalacedanbury.com.

*Treasures in Greenwich

The Bruce Museum will open its new exhibit Treasures of the Earth: Mineral Masterpieces from the Robert R. Wiener Collection on Nov. 11. The exhibit will run through April 1. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and seniors and free for children under 5. For more information, visit brucemuseum.org.

Archaeology Day

Archaeology Day will be on Nov. 11, 10-4 p.m., at the Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road, Westport. It will feature lectures, demonstrations and interactive experiences throughout the day. The event is free. For more information, visit westportlibrary.org.

Craft fair in Easton

The Jesse Lee United Methodist Church will hold a holiday craft fair on Nov. 11 from 10-3 p.m. at 25 Flat Rock Road, Easton. The fair will include local artisans and feature original handmade crafts, jewelry, antiques for sale, and products from distributors such as LuLaRoe and Pampered Chef as well as baked items. Admission is free. For more information, call 203-372-8250 or visit jesselee.org.

Christmas Fair in Bridgeport

The St. John’s Orthodox Church Christmas Fair will be on Nov. 11 from 10-4 p.m. at 364 Mill Hill Avenue, Bridgeport. Admission is free. For more information, call 203-385-1020.

Craft market

The Small Art and Crafts Market opens on Nov. 11 at 575 Pacific Street, Stamford. The market is hosted by the Loft Artists Association and Laurel House. It will run Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4:30 p.m. through Dec. 17. There will be a holiday reception on Dec. 2 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. For more information visit loftartists.com.

Gilded Lily show

The Small Works Holiday Show opens Nov. 11 at 2-6 p.m. at the Gilded Lily Gallery, 101 River Street, Milford. It runs through Jan. 31. Gallery admission is free. For more information, visit gildedlilygallery.com.

ENCORE Gala

The ENCORE Gala will be on Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Theater Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $500. For more information, visit fairfieldtheater.org.

The First Monday in May

As part of the New Perspectives Film Series, the Wilton Library will screen the documentary The First Monday in May on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m., at 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Fashion and art come together in the film which follows the creation of China: Through the Looking Glass. Registration for the screening is online at wiltonlibrary.org.

Groovin’ in New Fairfield

Steve James will perform as part of Groovin’ in New Fairfield on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Route 37, New Fairfield. Tickets are $10.

Andrew Leonard

As part of the International Guest Guitarist series, Andrew Leonard will perform on Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. at the Milford Arts Center, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Dana’s Angels

The Dana’s Angels Research Trust Gala Benefit and Concert will be on Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theater, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Hunter Hayes will perform as part of the gala. Tickets are $40 for the concert and $350 for the concert and gala. For more information, call 203-325-4466 or visit palacestamford.org.

Sixties Show

The Sixties Show will perform on Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. The band features former band members from Bob Dylan, Ray Charles, James Brown, Ray and Dave Davies of The Kinks and current members of The Smithereens. Tickets are $35. For more information, call 203-438-5795 or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Trip to Bountiful

The Trip to Bountiful will open on Nov. 11 and run through Dec. 2 at the Little Theater, 18 Orchard Hill Road, Newtown. The show includes actors Amanda Brenner of Fairfield, Deborah Carlson of Trumbull and Tom Torpey of Stratford. Tickets are $18-$22. For more information, call 203-270-9144 or visit newtownplayers.org.

History lecture

From Lima Beans to Libraries: How Food and Books Helped to Win the Great War will be presented on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 East Wall Street, Norwalk. The lecture is free. For more information, visit norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Harp concert

Harpist Victoria Drake will perform on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Road, Westport. The concert is free. For more information, visit westportlibrary.org.

Yale Concert Band

The Yale Concert Band will present Matinee Mementos: Four Centuries of Musical Souvenirs on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at 500 College Street, New Haven. Admission is free.

Wonderful Winds

The Friends Cole Concert Series will open with Wonderful Winds on Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. at the Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich. For more information, call 203-622-7938.

America

Grammy Award-winning America will perform with Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $90 and available by calling 203-438-5795 or online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Upcoming events

You Know I Can’t Hear You When the Water’s Running will be performed on Nov. 13, 7 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets are $20. For more information visit westportplayhouse.org. The Prima Trio will perform on Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. at the Visual & Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 203-748-2177 or visit danburyconcert.org.

*Olate Dogs will perform on Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Olate Dogs, winners of America’s Got Talent, will perform a high-energy, fast-paced canine theatrical act filled with comedy, dog tricks and human acrobatics. Tickets are $30-$75. For more information, call 203-438-5795 or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.