Easton Election 2017: The results are in

Following are the vote tallies for Easton’s municipal election which took place on Nov. 7 at Samuel Staples Elementary School.
Town Clerk Christine Halloran swore in the Board of Selectmen at the polls. The other candidates will be sworn in over the coming days with the exception of Halloran. Connecticut town clerks are sworn in at the start of the new year.
First Selectman
Adam Dunsby (R) 831
Selectmen
Robert Lessler (D) 598
Carolyn M. Colangelo (R) 610
Town Clerk
Christine Halloran (R) 919
Town Treasurer
Wendy A. Bowditch (R) 869
Tax Collector
Krista A. Kot (R) 885
Board of Finance (full term)
Michael P. Kot (R) 845
Matthew P. Gachi (R) 833
Board of Finance (fill vacancy)
Rich Cremin (R) 842
Board of Education
Cindy Shortt (D) 572
Jeffrey F. Parker (R) 640
Board of Assessment Appeals (full term)
Adam G. Bonoff (R) 821
Board of Assessment Appeals (fill vacancy)
Gloria R. Kovac (D) 797
Zoning Board of Appeals
John W. Harris (R) 828
Constables
David Katz (D) 609
Gloria Bindelglass (D) 648
Irv Silverman (D) 719
Anthony B. Farmer (R) 614
Tony Neidenbach (R) 576
Eric M. Frank (R) 604
Darrin D. Silhavy (R) 690
Library Trustees (full term)
Linda Dollard (D) 608
Todd R. Pajonas (R) 569
Library Trustees (fill vacancy)
Gloria Bindelglass (D) 603
Kristi Sogofsky (R) 579
Region 9 Board of Education
Maureen P. Williams (D) 687
Catherine Gombos (R) 658
Todd A. Johnston (R) 771