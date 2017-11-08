Easton Election 2017: The results are in

Following are the vote tallies for Easton’s municipal election which took place on Nov. 7 at Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Town Clerk Christine Halloran swore in the Board of Selectmen at the polls. The other candidates will be sworn in over the coming days with the exception of Halloran. Connecticut town clerks are sworn in at the start of the new year.

First Selectman

Adam Dunsby (R) 831

Selectmen

Robert Lessler (D) 598

Carolyn M. Colangelo (R) 610

Town Clerk

Christine Halloran (R) 919

Town Treasurer

Wendy A. Bowditch (R) 869

Tax Collector

Krista A. Kot (R) 885

Board of Finance (full term)

Michael P. Kot (R) 845

Matthew P. Gachi (R) 833

Board of Finance (fill vacancy)

Rich Cremin (R) 842

Board of Education

Cindy Shortt (D) 572

Jeffrey F. Parker (R) 640

Board of Assessment Appeals (full term)

Adam G. Bonoff (R) 821

Board of Assessment Appeals (fill vacancy)

Gloria R. Kovac (D) 797

Zoning Board of Appeals

John W. Harris (R) 828

Constables

David Katz (D) 609

Gloria Bindelglass (D) 648

Irv Silverman (D) 719

Anthony B. Farmer (R) 614

Tony Neidenbach (R) 576

Eric M. Frank (R) 604

Darrin D. Silhavy (R) 690

Library Trustees (full term)

Linda Dollard (D) 608

Todd R. Pajonas (R) 569

Library Trustees (fill vacancy)

Gloria Bindelglass (D) 603

Kristi Sogofsky (R) 579

Region 9 Board of Education

Maureen P. Williams (D) 687

Catherine Gombos (R) 658

Todd A. Johnston (R) 771