In a rematch of last season’s state Class L finalists, the Joel Barlow High boys soccer team lost 3-0 to Daniel Hand of Madison in the second round of the state tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The tenth seed, Hand scored three goals in the first half, the most seventh-seeded Barlow has given up in a game this season. The Falcons tightened up their defense in the second but could not score.

Barlow finishes the season at 19-3-1 overall.