Commentary: Easton fares well in state budget resolution

First Selectman Adam Dunsby comments on the state budget resolution. Dunsby represents the 135th Congressional District of Easton, Redding and Weston. —Nancy Doniger photo
On Oct. 26 the Connecticut General Assembly passed a budget, which the governor signed. Easton fared much better than we anticipated back in the spring. Back then the only state budget the Board of Finance had for guidance was Gov. Dannel Malloy’s.
This budget would have transferred $1.3 million of the cost of teachers’ pensions (a state program) onto Easton. It also would have eliminated our Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grant and reduced some other grants. It depends a bit on how you count certain things, but the net effect would have been a negative financial swing of about $1.6 million. This shift was the sole source of the tax increase residents received this year.
In the state budget now law, the shift in teachers’ retirement does not happen. Easton receives an ECS grant of $169,000, 5% less than last year’s (though far below the $600,000 we were getting a few years ago). The system for funding special education (Excess Cost Sharing) remains unchanged. Easton would have fared worse under the system proposed by Gov. Malloy.
The sharing of the state sales tax with towns ends. This costs Easton $155,000. This grant was in place for only one year. It wasn’t a particularly bright idea for the state to divert sales tax revenues to municipalities when it’s broke to begin with.
The Local Capital Improvement Program (LoCIP), from which Easton receives $66,000 a year, is also reinstated. It is my understanding that the monies that Easton had “banked” but not spent will now be made available. This is very important, because in recent years we had been saving our allocation to use for the two bridges on South Park Avenue we have to replace.
Because the mill rate was set assuming the financial consequences of Gov. Malloy’s budget, the town is in the position of having raised more in taxes than budgeted for town expenditures. There are a couple of options. The budget bill contains language allowing towns to amend their budgets and taxes if they received a different amount in state aid than projected.
The amendment must occur in the same manner as the original budget, which would mean Board of Finance recommendation, a town meeting, and a referendum. We would have to get this done well in advance of Jan. 1 (when taxes are due), making the timing tight. Another possibility is that the Board of Finance could just leave the budget as is and reduce the mill rate next fiscal year. The town won’t spend money simply because it is there.
We must be mindful that the state could still make cuts to aid if it finds itself in deficit and that the state is projected to be in deficit again in two years, but the outcome was much better for Easton than it could have been.
The first selectman may be reached at 203-268-6291, ext. 101, via email at [email protected] or by writing to him at Easton Town Hall, 225 Center Street, Easton CT 06612.
By Adam Dunsby, First Selectman’s Notes on November 9, 2017 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Opinion, Politics & Elections, Regional, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments
