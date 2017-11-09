New solar array good to go with P&Z sign-off

The second phase of solar panels behind Samuel Staples Elementary School has received unanimous approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The vote took place after a public hearing that included comments by a representative of the company doing the installation, NorthEast Energy Design & Solutions (NEEDS) of Stamford. The town is the plan’s applicant because it owns the land.

The new solar array should “be more visible than Phase 1,” according to information presented at the Oct. 30 meeting, including from inside the school and an access road on school property.

Easton Energy Task Force Chairman Cathy Alfandre stressed that the Phase 2 panels won’t be visible “at all from the road,” referring to public roads.

The added array will help the task force promote renewable energy and save the town money on electricity, Alfandre said.

The new panels will be placed north of the current solar field, closer to Banks Road. The school is at 515 Morehouse Road, with a secondary driveway entrance on Banks Road. High Meadow Road also is located near the back of the school.

Alfandre said having students be able to see the array is a plus because of their “educational purpose,” with students now able to use a monitor inside the school to track the electricity being created.

John Dunster, NEEDS director, noted that he has spoken to Staples classes about how the solar panels work since Phase 1 was installed.

With the addition of the new panels, it’s expected that 85% to 90% of the school’s electricity will be provided by on-site solar generation. Dunster said providing 100% may not make economic sense based on costs, location and tax incentives.

The plan calls for as many as 15 steel racks with solar panels, with a height of about eight feet. The site will be protected by a chain-link fence.

The town’s application states that once operational, the new panels will create “no emissions, no noise and no distractions to students.” Construction will take two to three months.

According to a letter by police Chief Tim Shaw, construction workers will need to get background checks due to the site’s proximity to the school.

If any “significant” adjustments to the approved plan appear necessary once construction begins, NEEDS will come back to the P&Z to discuss the changes. Dunster said while he doesn’t expect such issues to arise, he has “no idea if there’s a big boulder in the middle of this [site].”

The project previously received an inland wetlands permit because of being in a regulated setback area. Various other town departments also have given required approvals or provided input.

Right-of-way issues

Members briefly discussed the issue of items being placed in the town’s right-of-way along roads.

Property owners are not supposed to plant, install or place anything within the municipal right-of-way to that ensure driver sight lines aren’t negatively impacted.

”The right-of-way belongs to the town,” but “not everyone understands it,” Maquat said.

The town’s exact right-of-way varies from road to road, with some wider than others. Most are 25 to 30 feet in both directions from the center of the road. Deputy Public Works Director Bruce Bombero said stone walls or other walls often form barriers that prevent right-of-way encroachment.

Bombero said the department recently sent a letter to someone who planted low shrubs within the right-of-way because “in 10 years you won’t have any sight lines.”

Officers elected

The P&Z re-elected longtime Chairman Robert Maquat to his leadership post during the meeting.

Ray Martin was elected as vice chairman and Ross Ogden was elected as secretary. The votes were unanimous.

The vice chairman runs meetings in the chairman’s absence, and the secretary may sign zoning-related documents on the commission’s behalf when the chairman isn’t available. These two positions recently had been vacant. The P&Z is still short one regular member and one alternate.