World Kindness Day in Easton to honor Pin, Calvert, Zaffino

Every year for World Kindness Day, the Easton Connects with Kindness Committee organizes an activity that people of all ages can participate in, a personal act of kindness, as opposed to buying and giving an object. The committee also recognizes members in the community who epitomize kindness.

This year the activity is Easton Connects with Puerto Rico. People may take steps to help with hurricane relief in a walk-a-thon right here in Easton.

Everyone is invited to walk together and show support for Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria. The Easton Connects with Kindness Committee and friends will gather to walk laps around Samuel Staples Elementary School, 515 Morehouse Road, on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. (rain date, Nov. 19).

Refreshments and a National Kindness Day ceremony with Boomerang awards will follow the walk-a-thon at 3:30. They are called Boomerang awards in the hope that kindness that goes around will come around.

The award winners are Dr. Gina Pin, Joel Barlow High School head of school, Christine Calvert, Easton finance director, and Lynn Zaffino, Easton Public Library director.

Friends and family may sponsor walkers at the following levels: Bronce (Bronze), $5; Plata (Silver), $15; Oro (Gold), $25; and Platino (Platinum), $50.

Checks should be made out to Americares (americares.org, based in Stamford), which will receive the tax-deductible contributions on the day of the event and put the money to work for hurricane relief. Cash contributions will also be accepted.

The October act of kindness activity this year was Internalizing Kindness. It was designed to go to the next level of consciousness — to go from seeing and learning what is kindness to internalizing what kindness means to people as individuals. The activity was to capture a photo or draw a picture of an act of kindness the person is seeing or what it would look like.

Photos or drawings should be submitted by Nov. 15.

The October activity coordinates well with the celebration of World kindness Day: kindness at a personal level to kindness for the world.

A brief history

Easton Connects with Kindness is a program to bring the power of kindness into people’s daily perspective. The long-term goal is to have an ongoing dialogue at home and in the schools and the community about the power of words and actions and how they have a dramatic effect on others, for either the positive or negative.

Easton Connects with Kindness started in 2014, and in that year, First Selectman Adam Dunsby proclaimed the 13th of every month as Easton Connects with Kindness Day.

The committee has been working with The Easton Courier, Samuel Staples Elementary School, Helen Keller Middle School, Joel Barlow High School, the Easton Public Library, the Easton Park and Recreation Department, the Easton Learning Foundation, the PTA, and the Easton Community Center to organize acts of kindness in the community every month.

The schools have been reading out kindness quotations in the morning, The Courier prints kindness quotations below the newspaper name on the front page, and the community as a whole is being delivered the same message.

Staples School has been organizing poster contests on kindness every year. During the last three years Easton as a town has been invited to participate in monthly acts of kindness the kindness committee organizes around the 13th of the month and the annual celebration of World Kindness Day on Nov. 13.

Past years’ celebrations have assembled blankets for Brady’s Smile, care packages for homeless veterans, and handmade crafts and activity packages for children in hospitals, which were made by hundreds of students across the schools.

Easton Connects with Kindness Committee members are Pam Gupta, Beth Ross, Bettina Grob, Katie Thomson, Karen Mickley-Gomez, Caryn Wells, Cathy Alfandre, Mary Colacurcio, Kristen Leavitt, Gary Simone, and Tiffany Tortora.

Questions? Email Cathy at [email protected], Mary at [email protected] or Pam at [email protected].