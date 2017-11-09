Spotlight on area events

Book Sale

The Friends of the Easton Public Library will hold its Fall Book Sale on Nov. 10, 11, and 12. The book sale starts on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a sneak peek that is free for Friends of the Library members and $10 for nonmembers.

Membership to the Friends of the Library can be purchased at the door. The sale continues on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Books will be $10 a bag on Sunday. Both Saturday and Sunday are free admission.

Holiday Craft Fair

Jesse Lee United Methodist Church will hold a Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with local artisans and vendors featuring original handmade seasonal crafts, jewelry, handbags, and baked goods. Thanksgiving sandwiches with turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce on a roll, soup, chips, cider and other drinks will be available for purchase. A kids’ craft corner will keep the little ones busy. Jesse Lee United Methodist Church is at 25 Flat Rock Road. Call 203-372-8250 for information.

Laughter that lasts

Mikey’s Way Foundation invites the community to the Downtown Cabaret Theater on Saturday, Nov. 11, to laugh all night with the hilarious Chris Monty.

The evening will be hosted by Anna Zapp from The Anna & Raven Show on Starr 99.9. The Firehouse Grill food truck will be parked just outside the venue for the convenience of guests.

Along with being a regular at New York comedy clubs, Monty has been seen in the film Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, and on the HBO series Vinyl, and the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.

The Downtown Cabaret Theater is at 263 Golden Hill St. in Bridgeport. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $60 each. To purchase tickets, go to Mikeysway.org.

The Easton Connects with Kindness Committee and friends will gather to walk laps around Samuel Staples Elementary School, 515 Morehouse Road, on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. (rain date Nov. 19).

Take steps for Puerto Rico

Everyone is invited to come and walk together on Sunday, Nov. 12, at Samuel Staples Elementary School at 3:30 p.m. and show support for Puerto Rico as it recovers from Hurricane Maria. Refreshments and a National Kindness Day ceremony with annual kindness awards will follow the walk-a-thon Ask friends and family to sponsor your walk at Bronce (Bronze)—$5, Plata (Silver)—$15, Oro (Gold)—$25 or Platino (Platinum)—$50.

Checks should be made out to Americares (americares.org, based in Stamford), which will receive all tax-deductible contributions on the day of the event and put the money immediately to work for hurricane relief. Cash contributions will also be accepted.

The event is sponsored by Easton Connects with Kindness. Questions? Email Cathy at [email protected] or Mary at [email protected].

PTA Plunge

The Easton PTA urges community members to prepare to get gold for a cause on Sunday, Nov. 12, at Jennings Beach, Fairfield. Brave souls will plunge into the chilly water of Long Island Sound for a minimum donation of $25 per plunger.

Then they can join the PTA for a party on the beach. Music, food, trucks and “loads of fun” will be part of the experience. Supporters are urged to form a team and compete against teachers to win prizes for coolest costumes. Register now at EastonPTA.com.

Spiritual mentor and author

Chabad of Fairfield presents an evening with Rabbi Dr. Laibl Wolf, spiritual mentor and author, Featuring The Kaballah of Mindfulness, on Sunday, Nov. 12. Doors open at 7 p.m., lecture and book signing start at 7:30. Cost is $15 In advance, $20 at the door or $100 for sponsor (includes two tickets).

Chabad of Fairfield is at 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield. Register at ChabadFF.com/Lecture

Arts Council meets

There will be a meeting of the Easton Arts CounciL on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the conference room of the Easton Public Library. The meeting is open to the public. For information call 203-261-9160

Environmental Protection in the Trump Era

Yale University Law School Professor Dan Esty, who is also former commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, will speak on Environmental Protection in the Trump Era. What’s Next? on Wednesday Nov. 15, starting promptly at 7 pm in the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. He is guest speaker in the Aspetuck Land Trust Haskins Lecture Series. The event is free to Aspetuck Land Trust members and students with school identification. It is also open to the public for a $5 per person donation. For more information visit aspetucklandtrust.org

Holiday Boutique

The Easton Senior Center, 650 Morehouse Road, will have its annual Holiday Boutique on weekdays through Thursday, Dec. 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brand new gifts; holiday décor; hand-knitted gloves, hats, and scarves; and a kids’ corner will be sold. Organizers said will it will be an “outstanding selection at a fraction of the retail cost.” Call 203-268-1145 for information.

Wreath Sale

The Easton Garden Club’s annual Wreath Sale is underway. Order forms are available at the Easton Public Library, Easton Senior Center, Easton Community Center, Easton Village Store, Town Hall, the post office, and on Facebook at The Easton Garden Club.

The garden club is selling red, white and pink poinsettias in three sizes: single, double and triple. Also available are double-sided wreaths in small, medium and large, and 25-yard white pine roping.

The sale is for pre-orders only, which should be mailed to the Easton Garden Club, P.O. Box 101, Easton CT 06612. Orders will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 17. Order pickup is Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the community room of the library from 1 to 5:15 p.m.

EMS recyclable drive

Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service would like to remind residents of its ongoing recyclable bottle and can drive. Rinsed bottles and cans may be dropped off anytime in the bin directly behind EMS headquarters at 448 Sport Hill Road, adjacent to the Easton Village Store.

Volunteers from the Kennedy Center, Trumbull, will be sorting the recyclables weekly at EMS headquarters.

All recycling proceeds go toward the purchase of EVEMS personnel’s training equipment.

Visit the website at eastonems.com.