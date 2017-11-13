‘Some progress’ made in road dispute between developer and Public Works

Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Robert Maquat reported that “some progress” has been made in the ongoing dispute over a road involving developer Harold Rosnick and Town Engineer Ed Nagy.

At the Oct. 30 P&Z meeting, Maquat told his fellow commissioners that Rosnick and Nagy appear close to a resolution on road curb issues for Adirondack Trail, a new road being developed by Rosnick.

Rosnick is seeking to have a new section of Adirondack Trail accepted as an official town road, but Nagy has raised concerns about whether the required steps for having that done have been fully met.

At the previous P&Z meeting, Rosnick indicated he might head to court to try to resolve the matter because of his frustration with Nagy. He complained that Nagy has been unreasonable and shifting the criteria for what needs to be done for Adirondack Trail to become a town road.

Nagy, for his part, expressed frustration with Rosnick about how long the process has taken and said he’s only trying to make sure the road is in the proper condition needed to be formally accepted by the town.

Maquat is trying to facilitate a resolution between the two sides. At the most recent meeting, Maquat said “reasonableness” appears to be within sight on most other outstanding items involved in the dispute.

The P&Z, with advice from the town engineer, recommends whether a privately developed street should be accepted as a formal town road. The Board of Selectmen is the ultimate authority on the issue. Acceptance usually means the developer is refunded road bond money held by the town.

The new section of Adirondack Trail, off Tuckahoe Road near the Trumbull border, should eventually have about 20 housing lots.

A map of the subdivision is available by clicking the link: Adirondack