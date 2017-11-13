Knitting for a cause at Easton library

The Easton Public Library is looking for teens (sixth grade and up) and adults who knit and those who are willing to learn, to help make blankets for Knitting For a Cause, on Wednesdays Nov. 15, Nov. 29 and Dec. 13 at 5 p.m.

Participants will help knit squares that will be pieced together to make blankets for critically ill children and children in emergency situations. The blankets will be distributed via Project Linus, a nonprofit organization that has distributed more than 6,559,984 handmade blankets since 1995.

Each session will offer an opportunity to work on the squares, learn to knit, share techniques, ask questions, and begin to put the blankets together. Yarn will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Some #6, 7 and 8 knitting needles will be available to use, but participants should bring their own needles if they have them. It is not necessary to attend all of the sessions to participate.

“It isn’t just about learning to knit,” said Elizabeth Portillo, children and youth services librarian. “It’s a great opportunity for people of all ages to get together and share knowledge and experiences. Your contribution, your square, is part of something bigger that will mean a lot to a child that needs it. This is such a great time of year to make something worthwhile — to give back, and Project Linus is really excited to receive our donations.”

If you would like to help make blankets but cannot attend, donations of knitted or crocheted squares (7-inch by 7-inch), ideally knitted with #6, 7, or 8 knitting needles, will be welcomed. The squares can be dropped off at the front desk by Dec. 12.

Registration for each session is suggested. To register for either or both programs, use the Library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Elizabeth Portillo at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected].