Torch Club contributes to Connecticut Food Bank

A group of 22 members of the Boys & Girls Club of Redding and Easton’s Torch Club traveled to Fairfield recently to help the Connecticut Food Bank package food for its Kids BackPack program.

Led by public service chair Jackson Bennet, the youth leadership group packed, sealed, boxed, and loaded 900 bags of food that will make their way into the backpacks of Connecticut youth facing hunger and food insecurity.  

“I am proud of all the kids who worked hard and especially Sean McTague, who was voted by his peers as the event’s ‘Impact Player,’” said Scott Smith, Torch Club co-adviser. “The Torch Club participates in more than 20 public service projects annually, and this particular one really was an eye-opener for our group.”  

The Kids BackPack Program is one of the programs operated by the Connecticut Food Bank that serves 3,300 children weekly in more than 100 schools. The purpose of the BackPack program is to bridge the weekend gap when students who rely on school nutrition programs are not in school.

To learn more about the Food Bank or to make a contribution, visit ctfoodbank.org.

The Boys & Girls Club of Redding and Easton’s Torch Club traveled to Fairfield to help the Connecticut Food Bank package food for its Kids BackPack program. Front row, from left, Julia Tartaglia, Katherine Czerkawski, Eleni Buchan, Maya Cotter, Christian Bujdud, Jay Hill, Max Singleton, Joey Cordani, Grace Raymond. Back row, Brooke Bishop, Maddie Moreau, Colin Furrer, Jackson Bennett, Will Scott, Sean McTague, James Moreau, Ali Siddiqi, Kyle Asonvic, Kai Smith, Eva Smith, Riley Singleton, Izzy Doremus.

