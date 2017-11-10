Easton teen donates fresh produce to homeless shelter

An Easton teenager is picking and delivering produce from a farm operation on his family’s land to donate to a homeless shelter.

Cameron Maquat, 16, began making the deliveries this summer and hopes to increase them next summer and early fall.

“Seeing homeless individuals in New Haven, New York City and elsewhere, you realize how different their lives are from myself and my family,” said Cameron, a junior at Hopkins School in New Haven.

“I wanted to find a way to help, and made a connection to my family farm in how to do that,” he said.

Cameron said he was able to make about a half dozen deliveries during the summer to Operation Hope in Fairfield, which operates a homeless shelter, community kitchen, food pantry and supportive housing services.

The deliveries have included apples, peppers, eggplant, tomatoes and other vegetables grown on land owned by the Maquat family. Much of the land is farmed by Easton farmer Tom Sherwood, whose property abuts the Maquat land.

Donna Schmidt, Operation Hope volunteer manager, said the nonprofit organization appreciates the Easton youngster “generously harvesting” produce and giving it to the shelter.

“The fresh produce is awesome, and it’s wonderful that Cameron has taken the initiative and leadership to make this happen,” Schmidt said.

She said being able to provide clients with local produce is beneficial. “We are grateful to be able to provide fresh fruit and vegetables to over 400 families and individuals,” Schmidt said.

Cameron said people in need should have access to healthy food, like fresh produce, and not just canned food and less natural foods.

He first learned about Operation Hope during fund-raising activities at Fairfield Country Day School, which he attended before Hopkins. Called “Cam” by family and friends, he is the son of Robert and Stephanie Maquat.

His friend Ben Chapin, also an Easton resident, has helped with the produce picking. “He was coming over all the time to pick stuff,” Cameron said. His father and older brother, Blake, now away at college, helped with deliveries when Cameron’s school and sports obligations caused a conflict.

Cameron wants to get more of his friends involved during the 2018 harvest, and expand the type of fruits and vegetables he can bring to Operation Hope. “We hope to do more next year,” he said.

Cameron expects to study business in college, although he’s not certain at this stage. He is an avid soccer and basketball player.

Operation Hope began in 1986 and operates shelters for families, men and women as well as other programs to assist those in need.