Study programs available at the library

C2 Education of Fairfield will offer a series of programs for students at the Easton Public Library, beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. with Mastering the AP Exams.

The program will cover Advanced Placement classes and the best practices for success in them. Question types for some of the most common AP exams will also be featured.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the SAT/ACT practice tests will be administered. The full-length practice test will provide an opportunity for students to see what sitting for the exam will feel like and also to practice test-taking skills.

At the results session on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m., students will receive their test scores and also have a chance to speak with C2 representatives about test preparation and increasing their scores. Parents should plan on accompanying their child to the follow-up.

For students in middle school and high school, there is a Study Skills Workshop that will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. Students will learn techniques for building good study habits and materials, including organization skills, note-taking, and more.

Registration is required for each of these programs. Patrons are encouraged to register early. When registering for the SAT/ACT practice test, students are asked to specify which test they wish to take. To register, use the Library’s Online Event Calendar at eastonlibrary.org, or call 203-261-0134, or email [email protected]