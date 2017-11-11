Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Sunday, Nov. 12

11:00-3:00 p.m. — Book Sale. Free admission. Fill a bag for $10. Sponsored by the Friends of the Easton Library.

Monday, Nov. 13

4:15 p.m. — Bookworm Crafters (grades 4-5). Join us to discuss the book Wonder by R.J. Palacio. Copies of the book are available at Easton Public Library. Snacks will be served. Registration is suggested.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

10:30 a.m. — Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. — C2 Education’s Mastering the AP Exams (students and parents). Is it better to get a lower grade in an AP course or a higher grade in a college prep class? How much preparation is needed to be successful on an AP Exam? These are questions students often ask themselves both before and while taking AP classes. Learn more about these classes and the best practices for being successful in them. Review question types for some of the most common exams and discover the best approaches to AP-level material. Registration is required.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

10:30 a.m. — Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

5:00-6:00 p.m. — Knitting for a Cause (grades 6-adult). Help us knit squares to create blankets for Project Linus which distributes handmade blankets to critically ill children. Don’t know how to knit? We are happy to teach you. Beginners and advanced knitters are welcome. Each session will be an opportunity to work on your square, learn to knit, share techniques, ask questions, and begin to put together our blankets. Yarn will be provided, but feel free to bring your own as well. We have a few sets of #6, 7 or 8 knitting needles, but if you have your own please bring those along. You do not need to attend all sessions to participate. Registration is suggested for each session.

Thursday, Nov. 16

1:00 p.m. — Baby’s First Story Time. Introduce your baby to their first rhymes, songs and books. 15-minute open play time to follow. This program is for pre-walkers.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

5:00 p.m. — Playing With Polymers (grades K-5). Join the CT Science Center and explore how polymers are made by cross-linking molecules. Explore different properties of polymers using super-absorbent powders, squishy orbs and stretchy goo. Registration is required.

5:30 p.m. — Beyond Reading Book Discussion Group. Join us for a discussion of The Light Between Oceans by M.L. Stedman, as well as a viewing of the movie. Pizza and popcorn will be served.

7:00 p.m. — Medicare & Beyond. Lou Pelletier, a retirement and estate planner with American Senior Benefits, will discuss options and programs within Medicare, as well as the Medicare saving program, reverse mortgages, how to maximize Social Security, and more. Registration is required.

Friday, Nov. 17

4:15-5:00 p.m. — Creators & Innovators. Join us each month for some hands-on tinkering, creating and innovating. We’ve got Osmo and ozobots, Makey Makeys, Perler Beads, crafts and puzzles and so much more. Each month we’ll have a different project, so register now. Registration is required.

7:00 p.m. — Monthly Movie: Wonder Woman (PG-13). Join us for a screening of Wonder Woman (PG-13). Popcorn included. Registration is suggested.

Saturday, Nov. 18

11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. — C2 Education’s SAT/ ACT Practice Test. Get ready for the SAT or ACT with a free practice test. This full length practice test will give you the chance to see what sitting for the exam will feel like and practice test taking skills. Students will receive their score reports at the results session on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Registration is required for the test and follow-up. The essay portion of the exam will not be offered.