Library offers talk on Medicare and Beyond

The Easton Public Library will offer a talk entitled Medicare and Beyond, on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. Lou Pelletier, a retirement and estate planner, will discuss the options and programs within Medicare, as well as reverse mortgages, the Medicare savings program, how to maximize Social Security, and more. He has spoken on retirement and estate planning with many companies and towns, and specializes in income planning for retirees. He also provides advice on Medicare, tax and investment strategies, securities, life and health insurance and pension plans.

Pelletier is a chartered life underwriter, a registered investment advisor, and a certified retirement distribution specialist. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Connecticut.

To register, use the Library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]