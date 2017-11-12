COMMENTARY: Me too

As more and more women speak out, joining the “me too” movement, there’s little doubt that a large number of rich and famous “men” (and not so rich and famous) are going to find themselves on a long list of sexual misconducters.
Since the time men first began perceiving their dominance, women, if they chose to work, have been forced into playing a man’s game, in a subservient role. The mistreatment of women on the job has been etched into the businessman’s gospel for a very long time.
Nearly anyone can testify that, if they haven’t personally experienced some sort of sexual bullying, they have seen it. This inexcusable (mostly) male misconduct is based on a diseased ego and power where genitalia and money ranks king and queen, respectively. Sadly, these behaviors have been the norm, and the more rich and famous the perpetrator, the more attention he is given, thereby the more empowered he feels and the more entitled he believes he is.
This is not to say that women are always innocent of misperception or wrongdoing. Never can I consciously recall myself sexually harassing anyone, but that is not to say I’ve not been accused.
A female singer who had been with our band for no less than four years decided one day to accuse all of the male members in the band of some sort of sexual harassment. After spending thousands on lawyers we proved our innocence and also learned that this singer had a history of this type of false allegation.
And on another note, believe it or not, throughout my professional teaching career, from young and green to very well seasoned, I, too, have been the target of sexual harassment. First by some rather forward ninth grade students and eventually all the way up the line. I always brushed it off, smiling or pretending not to hear, but it always made me very uncomfortable.
All in all, the good news is that women are coming out fighting and this time kicking men directly where it hurts. Thanks to the many who are taking a stance. By speaking out loud and clear, voices are now being heard. A new workplace paradigm is finally taking form.
COMMENTARY: Me too
By Robert La Valle on November 12, 2017
