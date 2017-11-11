Help Our Military Heroes receives $70,000 grant

Help Our Military Heroes of Easton has been awarded a $70,000 grant from Newman’s Own Foundation, the independent foundation created by the late actor and philanthropist, Paul Newman.

Newman’s Own Foundation made the award to Help Our Military Heroes (HOMH) as part of a broader commitment to support military personnel, veterans, and their families. This funding will help HOMH further its mission of providing wheelchair accessible, adaptive minivans to our nation’s most traumatically wounded, injured, and ill veterans.

“HOMH is extremely grateful to Newman’s Own Foundation for their continued support of our nation’s most deserving wounded veterans through their generous funding for our adaptive minivan program,” said Laurie Hollander, president and co-founder of HOMH. “We are honored to be a recipient of a grant from Newman’s Own Foundation, and wish to express our deep appreciation for the continued support and loyalty of our Westport neighbors and friends.

“Help Our Military Heroes is dedicated to restoring the independence, mobility, and freedom our country’s veterans lost when they suffered their wounds and injuries, by providing minivans with adaptive driving controls and modifications. These vehicles allow them to once again travel independently along their paths to rehabilitation and recovery.”

Bob Forrester, president and CEO of Newman’s Own Foundation, said, “The freedoms and opportunities we enjoy as Americans cannot be taken for granted. The men and women of our military, veterans, and their families deserve our enduring gratitude and support. We are pleased to fund Help Our Military Heroes and other organizations in their work to help improve the lives of those who serve.”

Newman’s Own Foundation recently provided grants to 26 nonprofit organizations that assist veterans and their families as part of a $6.7 million commitment to honor those who serve. These organizations provide a wide variety of support, including education, career development, mentoring, guide dogs, adaptive vehicles, and other services.

The foundation continues Paul Newman’s commitment to give all profits and royalties from the sale of Newman’s Own food and beverage products to charity. Since 1982, more than $495 million has been donated to thousands of charities around the world.

Help Our Military Heroes was cofounded by Laurie and Ted Hollander of Easton and Marybeth Vandergrift of Danbury in December 2009. Since its inception, it has raised more than $2.5 million and provided funding for 90 brand-new, fully customized minivans.

More information is available at HelpOurMilitaryHeroes.org and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/homh.charity.