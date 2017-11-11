The Joel Barlow High volleyball team used 16 kills from junior outside hitter Kiara Robichaud and another 14 from senior middle hitter Ava Campano in a 3-0 CIAC Class L quarter-final round win over No. 3 Stratford on Saturday night in Stratford.

The Falcons entered the contest as the No. 6 seed, improved their over-all tournament record to 20-3 (23-3 over-all) and advance to a semifinal round match with No. 2 seed Killingly next Wednesday night at a site to be determined.

It will be in the 11th semi-final round appearance for head coach Carol Asplund, now in her 13th season. Barlow has reached four finals since 2007, but it still seeking its first title.

The Falcons, who beat Stratford earlier this season, have captured the last six South-West Conference titles.

Barlow was led by Kiara Robichaud at the net with 16 kills. She also had 16 digs.

Ava Campano had 14 kills. Scotland Davis had 10 digs.

The Falcons also got 39 assists from setter Caitlyn Colangelo.

For Stratford, which closed out its season with an overall won-lost record of 20-4, Julia Torreso had three kills, nine digs; Jacky DeCrescenzo had seven digs and six assists and Gillian Mariconda had five digs.