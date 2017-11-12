Joel Barlow holds mittens fundraiser for Syrian refugees

Joel Barlow High School is collecting mittens to be donated to the refugees in Syria.

Warm new or clean, gently used items are being collected. All sizes are needed.

There are 5. 1 million refugees who are struggling to survive in Syria — that’s equal to the number of residents in Connecticut and Rhode Island combined.

This is a small holiday gift to help them keep warm.

Drop off items in the Joel Barlow High School lobby box or at 30 Sanford Drive, in the Easton box on the front porch.

Items will be shipped on Dec. 18