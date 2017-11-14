Easton police log: Burglary, PRAWN warrant, flying squirrel

The Easton Police Department responded to 171 calls from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12.



Burglary

A Sport Hill Road resident called police to complain that his house was entered sometime between Wednesday, Nov. 8, and Friday, Nov. 10. The owner recently purchased the residence and currently lives in Cheshire, police said. The case is under investigation.

PRAWN warrant

The Guilford Police Department on Nov. 10 served a warrant through the paperless rearrest warrant network (PRAWN) to Cheryl Jennings, 42, of 480 Maupas Road in Guilford.

Jennings was issued a misdemeanor summons by the Easton Police Department on June 6 for driving an unregistered car under suspension. After she failed to appear in court, an arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 27.

Flying squirrel

A Marsh Road resident called police on Nov. 12 after finding a flying squirrel in the house. The caller borrowed a trap from the animal control officer, caught the squirrel and released it outside, police said.

Call statistics

Total calls — 171

Accident — 5

Aided/EMS — 12

Alarm — 17

Animal control — 12

Assist other department — 6

Fire call — 2

Identity theft — 0

Motor vehicle stop — 31

Suspicious MV — 6

Suspicious person — 1

Suspicious activity — 1

Criminal arrest — 0

Motor vehicle summons — 1

Clear/no action — 4

Infraction — 5

Written warning — 23

Verbal warning — 9