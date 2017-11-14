Easton Courier

P&Z votes to opt out of health care structures

By Brad Durrell on November 14, 2017 in Lead News, News, Regional, Town Government · 0 Comments

Ray Martin, left, was elected P&Z vice chairman and Robert Maquat was re-elected P&Z chairman at the commission’s Oct. 30 meeting. — Brad Durrell photo

P&Z Vice Chairman Ray Martin and Chairman Robert Maquat deliberate on health care structures and other matters. — Brad Durrell photo

The Easton Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to recommend that the town opt out of a new state law allowing temporary health care structures to be placed on residential lots to provide housing for a physically or mentally impaired individual.

Members said these individuals can be better accommodated in existing homes or in accessory apartments.

Chairman Rob Maquat noted that Easton zoning regulations prohibit trailers or mobile homes, and member Ray Martin said a possible temporary structure in a yard “poses some aesthetic challenges.”

A town may choose not to participate in the law by following a certain process. The P&Z vote was expected, and the Board of Selectmen now is likely to formally vote to opt out of the state law. No member of the public spoke during a P&Z public hearing on the issue.

