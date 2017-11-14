P&Z votes to opt out of health care structures

The Easton Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to recommend that the town opt out of a new state law allowing temporary health care structures to be placed on residential lots to provide housing for a physically or mentally impaired individual.

Members said these individuals can be better accommodated in existing homes or in accessory apartments.

Chairman Rob Maquat noted that Easton zoning regulations prohibit trailers or mobile homes, and member Ray Martin said a possible temporary structure in a yard “poses some aesthetic challenges.”

A town may choose not to participate in the law by following a certain process. The P&Z vote was expected, and the Board of Selectmen now is likely to formally vote to opt out of the state law. No member of the public spoke during a P&Z public hearing on the issue.