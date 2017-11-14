Finance board meets tonight about excess taxation

The biennial state budget had not passed when Easton taxpayers went to referendum on May 2 and approved the town budget of $44.9-million budget for 2017-18, representing a 2.72% increase in spending.

Connecticut went for four months without a budget until Governor Dannel P. Malloy on Oct. 31 signed into law the bipartisan budget agreement reached by members of the General Assembly.

It fully funds state pensions, a source of contention as the state grappled with a multi-billion budget deficit over the course of the past year.

The increase in Easton’s budget was due in large part to the anticipated transfer of teacher pension funding from the state to the towns. Teachers receive their pension from the Teacher Retirement Benefit fund in place of Social Security.

Easton wound up in a better position than it budgeted for because the Board of Finance positioned Easton to cover the anticipated pension liability, which did not in fact materialize.

Local Capital Improvement program funding was also a concern because Easton has two bridges in need of repair and planned to use the money for that purpose. As it turns out, the town will get its $66,000 per year allocation from the state.

The state budget bill contains language that allows municipalities to adjust their budget if state aid changed drastically. It says town and cities have to make adjustments in the same manner as they passed the budget in the first place. But they must act before the end of the year.

“The big thing is we didn’t get the teacher retirement for $1.3 million,” First Selectman Adam Dunsby said at the Nov. 2 Board of Selectmen meeting. “At least for me that was extremely concerning.”

The finance board will meet tonight at 7 at the Easton Senior Center to decide what action to take in light of the state budget passage and the excess taxation Easton residents have been charged with paying.

The board might decide to hold another referendum and reduce current year spending. Or it might decide to use the excess funds to reduce the budget in the upcoming year. The state budget continues to operate in the red, which could mean less state funding and leaner times ahead.

The approved town budget actually cut town wide spending by .25%. Easton Board of Education spending rose just .58%, and Region 9 funding increased 2.18%.

Another impact on the town budget was the loss of $163,445 in state educational cost funding. The town also had to adjust to lower real estate assessments, following a property revaluation that saw assessed property values fall 4.5%.