News briefs: Assessor pay, cell tower, South Park bonding

Following are news briefs from the Nov. 2 Easton Board of Selectmen meeting. In attendance were First Selectman Adam Dunsby, Selectman Carrie Colangelo and Selectman Robert Lessler. There was no public comment.

Assessor pay

Dunsby said they haven’t gotten a strong response to advertising the assessor position at a salary in the mid-$50,000 range to replace longtime assessor Theresa Rainieri, who retired Sept. 30. Rainieri is continuing to work as a consultant until a new assessor is hired.

Salaries in this part of the state are in the $70,000s and higher, Dunsby said. The selectmen changed the classification of the assessor position from job class 3 to job class 2 and increased the hours from 35 hours per week to 37.5 hours per week. The raised the salary to $69,830.

Policies and procedures

Dunsby suggested reviewing the Town of Easton Policies and Procedures, which had been established over the years. Some of the policies and procedures are antiquated and might no longer be applicable, he said. There also may be areas which need addressing by creating new policies or procedures. The board will do the review in about a month, with ongoing discussions along the way.

South Park bonding

Treasurer Wendy Bowditch, on behalf of he town, refinanced the South Park Avenue property in the amount of $3,994,000 with a 12-year maturity bond at a 2.28% rate and the ability to call in the bond Dec. 15 and any time thereafter.

Cell tower

The Morehouse cell tower may be up as early as December. However, the service may take until early spring. Dunsby has held meetings with the police, fire and public works departments about public safety equipment to go on the tower.

Purchasing ordinance

Dunsby said the purchasing ordinance needs to have a threshold review. The state has recently increased its threshold and Easton might want to follow suit. The selectmen will also look into bids for requests for quotations and requests for purchases with regard to professional services.

Tax refunds

The selectmen approved the following tax refunds as recommended by Krista Kot, tax collector: Dorwin L. Culver — $118.44; Carol Gailey — $60.13; Lauren A. Zelisko — $45.63; Gina Orticelli — $219.37; Lyn F. Mccarthy — $378.81; Wendy and Ralph Mitchell — $118.71; Joseph Tramontano — $179.62; Sean M. Gordon — $84.73.

Emergency services grant

Dunsby, as first selectman, was authorized to carry out the terms of the state Department of Emergency Services annual grant. The Board of Selectmen will supply appropriate documents to the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.