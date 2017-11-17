Movie Menu: Goodfellas, Saving Private Ryan, Bonnie and Clyde, The Wizard of Oz and more

As we begin to get ready for Thanksgiving celebrations, broadcast and cable television stations offer a collection of films to enjoy.

Take a look at what’s showing this weekend.

Friday, Nov. 17

Goodfellas (1990)

Robert DeNiro and Ray Liotta star in Martin Scorsese’s ultimate tale of the hidden lives of criminals in the underworld. Joe Pesci won an Oscar for his supporting turn.

5 p.m. AMC

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Tom Hanks stars as an ultimate citizen soldier in Steven Spielberg’s tribute to the bravery that defined the invasion of France on D-Day. Matt Damon appears in small but essential role.

9 p.m. CMT

Being There (1979)

Peter Sellers won an Oscar nomination for his striking turn as simple thinking gardener who becomes an ultimate insider in the worlds of business and politics. Shirley MacLaine costars.

9:45 p.m. TCM

Saturday, Nov. 18

Adam’s Rib (1950)

Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn spar as husband-and-wife attorneys on opposite sides of a murder case. Judy Holliday shines in a supporting role.

10 a.m. TCM

JFK (1991)

Kevin Costner’s accent may be inconsistent but his passion is solid in Oliver Stone’s controversial take on the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Tommy Lee Jones costars.

11 a.m. Sundance

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway make movie history as the young couple who loves each other and robbing banks. Estelle Parsons won an Oscar for her supporting turn.

3 p.m. Sundance

PT 109 (1963)

Cliff Robertson offers an earnest portrayal of a young John F. Kennedy in this fictional account of the heroism that follows a tragic accident at sea.

3:45 p.m. TCM

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Judy Garland delivers a classic performance as a young girl trying to make her way home from a mysterious land over the rainbow. Bert Lahr costars as the cowardly lion.

7 and 9:15 p.m. TBS

Rear Window (1954)

James Stewart wonders what his neighbors may be doing in this classic thriller from Alfred Hitchcock. Thelma Ritter almost steals the film as his wise-cracking nurse.

8 p.m. TCM

Sunday, Nov. 19

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

Dianne Wiest won an Oscar for her delightful take on dysfunctional sisterhood from director Woody Allen. Michael Caine (who also won an Oscar) and Mia Farrow costar.

6 p.m. TCM