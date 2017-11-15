Easton Courier

A Christmas Carol, one man show to benefit Operation Hope

Gerald Charles Dickens, the great-great-grandson of literary master Charles Dickens, will perform a rendition of the holiday classic, A Christmas Carol on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m., at Black Rock Church, 3680 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield.

Proceeds from the show benefit Operation Hope of Fairfield and its efforts to end hunger and homelessness.

Show sponsors include The Historical Christmas Barn and Colony Grill Fairfield.

Reserved seating is $15/person and tickets may be purchased at 2017dickens.bpt.me.

During his one-man show, Dickens, an actor and producer hailing from Oxford, England, singlehandedly depicts 26 characters from the classic tale. He leaps, sobs, and laughs as he performs with just a table, wing chair and hat rack accompanying him on stage. Dickens returns to the U.S. for his 2017 tour that will take him to several states across the country.

Gerald Charles Dickens

