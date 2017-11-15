Entries for Easton Arts Council photo contest due Nov. 18

Entries are due Saturday, Nov. 18, for the Easton Arts Council’s annual photography contest, with categories 18 and under (youth) and adult. People of all experience or skill levels are urged to submit their personal best photo in the show.

Entries must, in some way, represent Easton’s particular/unique scenic beauty. Winners from both categories go on permanent display in Easton Town Hall and are available for viewing whenever Town Hall is open.

Cash prize for both categories is $100. Photos should be submitted on Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the community room of the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road. Entries, at $10 each, are limited to two per photographer.

Many of the entries are selected to appear in the Easton Arts Council calendar in the coming year, another fun bonus for photographers.

Local youth are particularly encouraged to participate and don’t need to live in Easton.

Cleo Sonneborn and Sheila Weaver are photo show co-chairs.