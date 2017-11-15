Taking the plunge with the Easton PTA

Wearing a polar bear outfit was not something Nikki Kaldawy expected to do when she joined the Easton PTA.

“Lots of parents work and can’t participate during the day at school [events],” Kaldawy, Samuel Staples Elementary School PTA president, said. “We [Easton PTA] wanted to come up with at least one event that everyone could attend.”

So they thought of something out of the box — and the fresh approach worked: More than 100 members of the Easton community attended the first-ever Easton PTA Plunge on Jennings Beach in Fairfield on Nov. 12. The fund-raising event included a polar bear plunge, a team costume contest, music, and food trucks.

To get in the polar spirit, Kaldawy, along with other PTA members, greeted attendees in full costume. Christian Simonson, Helen Keller Middle School PTA vice president, organized the plunge lineup, dressed as the Green Lantern, with a little help from Bat Girl, also known as Kristi Sogofsky, Samuel Staples Elementary School PTA vice president.

As the sun reached its highest point in the sky, parents, teachers, staff, students, and even dogs in capes barreled down the beach into the outgoing tide as spectators cheered and took photos from shore. Splashes and squeals filled the air as toes and paws entered the 55-degree Fahrenheit water.

Keller Principal Susan Kaplan and Assistant Principal Annie Mohr served as Long Island Sound stewards. Wearing canary-yellow dive rescue suits, the pair waded in waist-deep water, encouraging the crowd. “The water is warm! It’s like bath water!” joked Kaplan over the megaphone.

While some sprinted back to awaiting warm towels, many lingered in the water. Miles Opalinski, a sixth grader at Keller, was one of the last to exit the Sound, relishing his final outdoor swim of the year. He knew he wanted to participate in the plunge the moment he heard about the event.

“I asked [my mom] a lot!” he said, as he made his way over the boardwalk. As for the experience? “It was really cold!”

Miles’s dog, Scout, also went for a dip while his mom, Elizabeth Giglio, a first grade teacher at Staples, cheered them on. Giglio opted to stay dry but participated in the costume contest, donning a cape and accoutrements as part of the Staples superhero teachers team.

On land, a bonfire helped warm “plungers,” thanks to wood donated by Easton-based New England Building and Excavating, owned by brothers Adrian and Jason Kushnir.

Another Easton business, Skinny Pines, served up post-plunge pizzas. Owner Jeff Borofsky said the decision to participate was easy. With his kids in the school district and a desire to support the community, “it just made sense.”

A portion of Skinny Pines’ sales will go to benefit the Easton PTA. Other food trucks present included LobsterCraft, BFF Grill and Sweet Cupcacasions.

As more new families move to Easton, the PTA hopes to encourage community interest and participation through more unique events like the PTA Plunge. The recent mom’s night out benefit drew more than 96 moviegoers to see Bad Moms 2 at a local theater. Information about future events may be found at eastonpta.com.