Easton Courier

CT Audubon Society offers Winter Backyard Birding

By HAN Network on November 15, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street will hold a free, indoor program on Winter Backyard Birding for ages 12 and up on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10-11 a.m.

Longtime birder and naturalist Dick Worth will lead the program.

Backyard birding begins at the feeder so participants will learn who is at their feeder this time of year, their characteristics and their feeding habits. Visitors will also receive tips on what kind of seed and feeders to use, and other ways of creating a bird-friendly sanctuary.

Meet in the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield Nature Store. After the class, take advantage of the 20% off sale on birdseed and birdfeeders, and browse the store for unique, nature-themed holiday gifts and decorations.

For more information, call 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

For a complete list of programs and events, visit ctaudubon.org.

A male and female Cardinal perch on a branch.

A male and female Cardinal perch on a branch.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post HAN’s ‘Election Night’ highest rated of the fall season Next Post Taking the plunge with the Easton PTA
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress