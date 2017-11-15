CT Audubon Society offers Winter Backyard Birding

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street will hold a free, indoor program on Winter Backyard Birding for ages 12 and up on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10-11 a.m.

Longtime birder and naturalist Dick Worth will lead the program.

Backyard birding begins at the feeder so participants will learn who is at their feeder this time of year, their characteristics and their feeding habits. Visitors will also receive tips on what kind of seed and feeders to use, and other ways of creating a bird-friendly sanctuary.

Meet in the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield Nature Store. After the class, take advantage of the 20% off sale on birdseed and birdfeeders, and browse the store for unique, nature-themed holiday gifts and decorations.

For more information, call 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

For a complete list of programs and events, visit ctaudubon.org.