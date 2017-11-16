Easton Courier

LETTER: Republican selectmen want to hear from voters

By Easton Courier on November 16, 2017 in Lead News, Letters, News, Opinion, Town Government · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote in our municipal election. Local elections are always an exciting time in Easton, and we enjoyed talking to voters and seeing so many people at the polls.

Special thanks to our election officials who oversaw a smooth and professional election: Vince Caprio and David Smith, registrars of voters, and moderator Dori Wollen.

We look forward to serving you over the next two years and we want to hear from you. Please feel free to contact either of us at [email protected] and [email protected]

Adam Dunsby, First Selectman

Carrie Colangelo, Selectman

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Ballroom champions to bring dancing shoes to Bridgeport Next Post Curtain Call: Noises Off couldn’t be more on
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress