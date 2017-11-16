LETTER: Republican selectmen want to hear from voters

To the Editor:

Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote in our municipal election. Local elections are always an exciting time in Easton, and we enjoyed talking to voters and seeing so many people at the polls.

Special thanks to our election officials who oversaw a smooth and professional election: Vince Caprio and David Smith, registrars of voters, and moderator Dori Wollen.

We look forward to serving you over the next two years and we want to hear from you. Please feel free to contact either of us at [email protected] and [email protected]

Adam Dunsby, First Selectman

Carrie Colangelo, Selectman