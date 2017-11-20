Operation Smile raises funds and awareness

Operation Smile at Joel Barlow High School seeks to increase awareness in the school and community about the international children’s medical charity that performs safe, effective cleft lip and cleft palate surgery.

The organization also delivers postoperative and ongoing medical therapies to children in low- and middle-income countries.

Kacey Hartmann, a Barlow senior, started the Operation Smile Club during her sophomore year. She is the national leadership council student representative for the Northeast Region.

Hartmann said many club members have attended Operation Smile’s international leadership council conferences that are held every summer in Los Angeles, San Diego and this past summer in Rome.

The club raised more than $2,500 last year, and Hartmann was selected to attend a medical mission in Bacolod City, Philippines, for 15 days in May. The trip followed a training session in Norfolk, Va., where Operation Smile was founded.

Hartmann’s responsibilities were to assist with preoperative and postoperative care and to educate families and children on infection control, fire safety, burn care, and oral hygiene.

It was “an experience that changed my life and career goals,” she said.

In October the club had its Smile Night with the support of the Joel Barlow girls soccer team and coaches at Barlow’s game against Pomperaug. The Easton Redding United Youth soccer team was invited to play under the lights at halftime. Operation Smile raised more than $525 for the cause.

“It was great to see the energy of the younger kids, our future high school Falcon soccer team, support the athletic program at Barlow and learn about these poor children that live with these facial deformities due to the lack of safe medical care,” Hartmann said.

Donations are welcome and may be made at studentprograms.operationsmile.org/schools-clubs.