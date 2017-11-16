After two upset wins, the Joel Barlow High girls soccer team reached the end of the line later in the state Class L tournament.

The 26th-ranked Falcons defeated a pair of higher-seeded opponents before ending their season on Saturday, Nov. 11. It took two overtimes before they fell 2-0 to host Daniel Hand of Madison in the quarterfinals.

Joel Barlow faced seventh-seeded Woodstock in the first round on Tuesday, Nov. 7. In a match that was ultimately decided by penalty kicks, the Falcons won 1-0 (7-6)

The game was even throughout, with both teams getting a number of chances throughout the first half, but neither was able to come out on top. Barlow was desperate in trying to keep its season alive.

The second half came and went in a similar manner, with both teams getting some shots off, but neither one able to hit the net. At the end of regulation, the score was still 0-0.

Two 10-minute periods followed. While both teams were falling to fatigue, Barlow was struggling more.

Woodstock began to dominate possession, getting several shots on goal that Barlow had to desperately kick away to preserve the tie.

After overtime, the contest went to two rounds of penalty kicks. Barlow’s keeper, Laurel Winslow, managed to save four shots. Her teammates connected on seven as the Falcons extended their season.

Two days later the Falcons found themselves at 23rd-seeded Bristol Eastern. Once again, neither side could find the net in regulation, but the Falcons did so in the first overtime for a 1-0 win.

In the first half, both teams had a couple of dangerous chances, with some great saves coming from both keepers. The second half came and went in much the same way, with both teams getting a few good chances, but neither could capitalize.

In the first five minutes of overtime, Barlow made good on one chance. Driving the ball up the field, Amelia Blackwell passed it to freshman Samantha Colby, who led it off to Caitlin Collins, whose shot from the left side of the field found the far side of the goal.

For the rest of the time, Barlow stalled, eating up the clock and earning a trip to the quarterfinals.

Saturday’s game at second-seeded Hand was even throughout regulation. With their best passing game of the season, the Falcons were looking better than they did all year as they again forced an opponent to go to overtime.

Despite playing its best game, Barlow was fatigued from the previous two and fell down 2-0 in overtime. Fueled by desperation to keep their season alive, the Falcons pushed themselves to get in scoring positions.

Their best opportunity, shot by captain Catarina Goncalves, was just barely saved by Hand’s keeper before overtime ran out and the Falcons’ season came to an end. They finish at 8-8-3 overall.