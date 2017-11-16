Spotlight on area events

Barlow fall play

Joel Barlow High School’s fall play, Noises Off, offers a unique collaboration of parents, teachers and students from the school. The show will run for four performances: Friday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. Performances will be held at the Joel Barlow High School auditorium, 100 Black Rock Tpk., Redding. Tickets are $12 for students/$15 for adults. All tickets will be held at the door and there is no reserved seating. Download the ticket order form at jbhstheatre.weebly.com

Holiday Boutique

The Easton Senior Center, 650 Morehouse Road, is holding its annual Holiday Boutique on weekdays through Thursday, Dec. 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brand new gifts; holiday décor; hand-knitted gloves, hats, and scarves; and a kids’ corner will be sold. Organizers said will it will be an “outstanding selection at a fraction of the retail cost.” Gift wrapping service is available. Call 203-268-1145 for information.

Wreath Sale

The Easton Garden Club’s annual Wreath Sale is underway. Order forms are available at the Easton Public Library, Easton Senior Center, Easton Community Center, Easton Village Store, Town Hall, the post office, and on Facebook at The Easton Garden Club.

The garden club is selling red, white and pink poinsettias in three sizes: single, double and triple. Also available are double-sided wreaths in small, medium and large, and 25-yard white pine roping.

The sale is for pre-orders only, which should be mailed to the Easton Garden Club, P.O. Box 101, Easton CT 06612. Orders will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 17. Order pickup is Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the community room of the library from 1 to 5:15 p.m.