Incentive was not in short supply for the Joel Barlow High football team in its game against Bethel.
The Falcons were not only playing their homecoming game on Saturday, Nov. 11, but it was their final home game of the regular season. A win would also keep alive their chances for a spot in the state Class M tournament.
Propelled by four second-half touchdowns, the Falcons pulled out of their opponent’s reach in a 48-14 win.
“It was a good win,” said Barlow head coach Rob Tynan. “It was nice for our seniors on homecoming to get it done and I’m proud of them.”
Barlow went to work in the first quarter after Bethel punted on its first series. Starting on its own 45, it marched downfield on runs by Will Cusick before capping off the drive with a 16-yard run by quarterback Trevor Furrer. Mike Puglio kicked the extra point and Barlow was up 7-0 with 8:02 left in the first quarter.
Following a Bethel punt, the Falcons had good field position, starting on the Wildcat 35. This set up a nine-yard run by Cusick on the option for the touchdown with 3:48 left in the frame.
Bethel made things interesting when Connor Meenan caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyler Davis with 9:32 left in the half. Although the Falcons fumbled on their next series, they soon had the ball back when Charlie Wilson intercepted on his own 35 to start another scoring drive, this one ending with Alex Stillman finding the end zone with 3:37 left.
That was still enough time for both sides to put more points on the board. Davis passed to Zack Perry, who broke a tackle for a 34-yard touchdown reception, and the Wildcats were down by only seven (21-14) with 1:17 left. An 84-yard scoring drive by the Falcons followed. Using the option play to its advantage, Barlow reached the Bethel 17 before Furrer hit Cusick with a touchdown pass with 17 seconds to go and it was again a two-touchdown game (28-14).
While second halves have sometimes been difficult for the Falcons this season, they dominated last Saturday, outscoring their opponent 20-0. Often the offensive line led by Dan Brey opened up holes for room to run.
“The offensive line did a good job,” said Tynan. “Some of those backs were getting through and they weren’t even getting touched until the second and third level.”
The Falcons found the end zone on their first two series of the half. Calvin Peterson scored on a two-yard run and Furrer went untouched on a 25-yard jaunt with 40.2 seconds left in the third quarter.
“Trevor really did a great job leading the offense today,” said Tynan. “He made the right decisions. He’s a really good football player.”
Barlow’s final score was the eventual result of Nate Sanders’ recovering a fumble on Bethel’s next series near midfield. On fourth down Cusick went left on the option for a four-yard run with 7:57 to go for his third touchdown of the day.
Now 6-3, the Falcons will visit Weston for the annual Thanksgiving Day game on Nov. 23, with the winner moving on to the state tournament.
“Now we move on to Thanksgiving,” said Tynan. “If we take care of business, we know we make the playoffs and do what we’ve got to do, but we’ve got to take care of our own business.”