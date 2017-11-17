LETTER: Election was good for democracy in Easton

To the Editor:

Thank you to those voters who turned out on Nov. 7 for Easton’s municipal elections. The weather was poor, and there was only one contested race, yet over 1,200 people exercised their franchise and took the time to vote.

I am looking forward to serving my tenth term on the Board of Selectmen. Thank you for the opportunity and privilege to serve.

Congratulations to everyone who ran and thank you for your service to our town. I offer special congratulations to Maureen Williams, our new Region 9 Board of Education representative, who won the contested race running on the Democratic ticket.

She has done what no one else has done since 2003. This is good for democracy in our town. We all wish Maureen well in her new role.

Bob Lessler

Board of Selectmen