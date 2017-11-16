LETTER: Votes cast show faith and confidence in GOP officials

To the Editor:

I want to congratulate the Republican officials who were elected last Tuesday. Most of them ran unopposed, but Easton voters nevertheless cast ballots for them reflecting the voter’s faith and confidence in them.

Republicans who were elected last week included Adam Dunsby and Carrie Colangelo for selectmen; Christine Halloran for town clerk; Krista Kot for tax collector; Mike Kot, Rich Cremin and Matt Gachi for Board of Finance; Wendy Bowditch for treasurer; Jeff Parker for local Board of Education; Todd Johnston for Region 9 Board of Education; John Harris for ZBA; and Adam Bonoff for Board of Assessment Appeals.

Easton is in excellent hands with these high-quality people, and I am certain they will do all they can to keep Easton the special town it is while always looking for ways to improve it.

I also want to congratulate Maureen Williams in her victory for Region 9. Maureen ran a spirited campaign, and I wish her success in her new position.

Last, I want to thank Cathy Gombos for her 18 years as a member of the Region 9 Board of Education. Cathy has spent literally hundreds of hours serving the needs of our students at Joel Barlow High School, and I commend her for her dedication.

Jim Riling

Chairman, Easton Republican Town Committee