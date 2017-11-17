Easton and Monroe join forces in honoring veterans

The Nutmeg State is home to approximately 250,000 veterans of the U.S. armed services. On Nov. 11, veterans and their families from Easton and Monroe gathered at Stepney Baptist Church to honor the sacrifices of American veterans and to pray for the safe return home of service people worldwide.

“Today we celebrate all of those who put themselves in harm’s way,” said the Rev. Kevin Merritt, pastor of Stepney Baptist Church, in his invocation. “We are thankful for the freedom of this nation, and in these increasingly violent times, as we see more and more acts of terrorism, we do appreciate their service. We also remember how many have given the ultimate sacrifice.”

The official hosts of the ceremony, which was moved indoors because of cold weather, were American Legion Post 160 in Easton and its sister Post 176 in Monroe. After the ceremony, participants ventured outside to lay multiple wreaths at the Veterans Memorial at Stepney Green. Vets and spouses were were treated to a luncheon at Notre Dame Church, hosted by the Girl Scouts of Easton.

Easton First Selectman Adam Dunsby said he was glad so many Easton and Monroe people turned out to honor area veterans. “Today is all about giving thanks — to our vets and also their spouses,” said Dunsby. “Thank you for being pillars of our communities and examples for the rest of us.”

Ken Kellogg, Monroe’s first selectman-elect, noted that Nov. 11 was the day the combatants from World War I signed the armistice ending what came to be known as the “Great War.”

“These brave men and women deserve our honor and our gratitude,” said Kellogg. “They serve in hostile conditions — and they risk and often lose their lives. For the veterans who are here today, your service has ensured the freedoms that we often take for granted.”

State Rep. J.P. Sredzinski of Monroe noted that as an elected official, he owes a special debt of gratitude to America’s veterans. In numerous countries worldwide, people cannot speak their opinions, nor can elected representatives engage in spirited public policy debate.

“None of us would be able to argue or to fight for what’s good if it weren’t for our veterans, involved in operations all over the world fighting for our freedom,” said Sredzinski.

A group of Canadian service people also attended the ceremony. They represent a detachment of Canada’s military stationed at Sikorsky Aircraft in support of the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter, which is being built for the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Post Commander Leigh Heffernan thanked the Americans for inviting him and his colleagues to the ceremony. “We will keep coming back here year after year as long as our detachment is open in Shelton,” he said.

Gary Opel, a legion member from Monroe, provided a musical tribute. Accompanying himself on guitar, Opel sang a ballad he wrote, titled “A Veterans Day Salute.”

It paid tribute to the veterans of the four U.S. armed services. The benediction was offered by the Rev. Adan Rodriguez, assistant pastor of Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel, located across the green from Stepney Baptist Church.