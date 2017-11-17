Easton ‘fun director’ leaves large shoes to fill

Keri English-Giddes recalls how she met Gary Simone and suspects it’s similar to the experience of other residents.

“Gary Simone. Just Gary. Either way, if you live in Easton you know who I’m speaking of here,” English-Giddes, Easton Arts Center founder, said.

“We both happened to be in the same place, talking about the same topic: Easton. And how we as a community can make Easton a better place. Well, that’s exactly what he has done for the past 21 years. Thanklessly.”

Simone retired in early October after leading the Easton Park and Recreation Department for more than two decades. He had planned to retire after the first of the year but changed his plans and left sooner.

A subcommittee of the Board of Selectmen was formed after Simone announced his initial retirement date of Jan. 5 and has been meeting to plan the department’s future. The meetings, which are open to the public, are posted on the town website.

The subcommittee consists of representatives from the Board of Selectmen, the Park and Recreation Commission and community members.

Danielle Alves, department programmer and a 12-year employee, was appointed interim director as the subcommittee completes its charge.

Simone, a big guy, has left big shoes to fill. Literally. Two years ago, he lost 74 pounds in the Easton Learning Foundation (ELF) weight loss challenge and said afterward that he was walking better and feeling better and happier as a result.

But that wasn’t the only outcome. Easton students received $865 for educational enrichment because he lost so much weight. The benefit was mutual. Simone said he couldn’t have done it without all the positivity and support from ELF and the town of Easton.

English-Giddes cited a long list of Simone’s accomplishment, from maintaining the town’s highly coveted playing fields to expanding programs and the addition of the Easton Arts Center, the Easton Dog Park, and the New Friends Playground on the Helen Keller Middle School campus.

The list also includes supporting local organizations and committees like AYSO, the Easton Learning Foundation, the Easton PTA, the Easton Connects with Kindness Committee, the Taste of Easton, and the beautification committees at Keller and Samuel Staples Elementary School and the Easton Senior Center.

Simone contributed to annual projects such the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, where he played Santa Claus, and the popular Trunk-or-Treat and bonfire with the Girl Scouts and Lions Club.

Supporting local families during difficult times was another major focus. He had an open-door policy for new ideas to improve the quality of life in Easton, and he was accessible after hours and on the weekends.

“The truth of the matter is, we do very much appreciate what Gary has done,” English-Giddes said. “For a man to care this much about a community where he didn’t reside says so much about this man.”

When she approached him about adding the Easton Arts Center to the Park and Recreation Department, Simone was all for it, she said. He was always looking for ways to involve all of the town’s children, including those who prefer art and music instruction instead of or in addition to sports and active recreation.

The Easton Arts Center is thriving as a result of Simone’s vision and the support of former First Selectman Tom Herrmann when she first broached the idea about five years ago, she said.

No matter what ideas came along, Simone would say, “Let’s make it happen,” English-Giddes said. “He was open to all ideas and made you feel like they had value. Gary, our park and rec director, our anchor in town who is also a son, a brother, a father to three sons, a ‘hero’ to my own, and a friend to an entire community, we thank you!”

An ‘employee’s boss’

Simone led a full-time staff of four at the time of his retirement. Additional outdoor crew members were hired during the spring and summer.

The full-timers all said they would miss their longtime boss.

“I worked with Gary for 12 years in the Park and Recreation Department,” Alves said. “He put his heart and soul into the job and will be missed, very much so. I’m hoping to take a page or two out of Gary’s book in the future and continue his legacy.”

Lisa Farasciano, secretary, said, “I have completely enjoyed my seven years here. It’s all about the kids. To see his face when kids walked into this department was amazing. He’s going to be greatly missed, not just here in this department but around town as well. Gary has always been a pleasure not just to work for but to be around.”

Chris Lemos, maintenance supervisor, said there’s a saying in sports when describing coaches or managers who always look out for the players’ best interests.

“That is Gary,” Lemos said. “He was an employee’s boss. He cared about us. He didn’t come across as a boss and wasn’t bossy.”

Mike Clark, grounds maintainer, said, “I’ve worked here 14 years now, and Gary always wanted what was best for the town and for the the kids. He really cared about the people in Easton. He was proud of the fields, proud of the facilities. Nothing made him happier than to get out on the fields and help, nothing made him happier than to get out there and play with the kids.”

English-Giddes said Simone used to often say, “Do you know that 80% of people do not enjoy going to work each day?”

She would respond, “Yes, Gar. And lucky for us, we are not in that 80%.”

“No, Ker, we are not in that 80%,” Simone would say.

Selectmen Carrie Colangelo and Robert Lessler were among the residents who aired their appreciation for Simone’s going above and beyond for the benefit of the town.

“Gary provided many years of devoted service to the town and provided countless opportunities for our children,” Colangelo said. “I thank him for his dedication to our community. He will be missed.”

“Gary Simone has dedicated over 20 years in service to the town of Easton,” Lessler said. “Whether working to enhance recreational options for the townspeople, making sure that fields, facilities and other public grounds are well-maintained or working with town boards and employees, Gary has been an impassioned advocate for his department.

“Virtually every child and parent of a child has been impacted, directly or indirectly, by Gary’s good works and infectious good cheer during his time in Easton. We will miss him dearly, wish him the very best and thank him for the gift of his talents and temperament to the town of Easton.”

English-Giddes’ son, Luke, chose Simone when asked to describe a role model for a class project. Luke wrote: “He inspires me by being open hearted. He always says, ‘good job,’ even if I don’t think so. I would like to be more like Gary so I could help people set up the soccer and football fields like him.”

“For someone who has never lived in Easton, he gave his life and heart to this town,” English-Giddes said. “He spent most of his time here.”