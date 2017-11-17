Easton residents thank Simone for caring leadership

Keri English-Giddes, Easton Arts Center founder, collected testimonials from residents who wanted to air their appreciation for Gary Simone, Easton Park and Recreation Department director, who recently retired after 21 years on the job. Here is what they had to say:
“Gary has been an incredible support system for myself, my staff and volunteers at the Easton Senior Center for many years. He has always been there when we needed him. He always has a smile and a positive attitude that uplifts you when you are down. I will miss having the ability to say, ‘Hold on, I will just go next door to ask Gary to give me some ideas on how to deal with this problem.’ I wish him the very best. He deserves to have a rest after all the hours he has dedicated to the town.” — Val Buckley, Easton Senior Center director
“Gary embodies everything that is wonderful in Easton. He cares so much about the town and its people, especially the kids. He always says, ‘It’s all about the kids’ or ‘Anything for the kids.’ I have worked with Gary on projects with ELF, and I can honestly say I don’t know anyone who cares more about Easton than Gary. He truly is an inspiration and I feel fortunate to know him.” — Kiko Teed
“Gary has been an angel to our family. Let’s face it, Gary is an angel. He has the biggest, most caring heart and would give you his shirt off his back. As soon as he heard our family was in need, he jumped into action without being asked and donated a huge bunch of T-shirts and footballs to raise funds for Zach. He is so generous and caring, and we love him. To have Gary in our community is definitely an asset, and we are very lucky he is in ours! Love you, Gary!” — The Standen family
“Gary is one of the most selfless people I have ever known. He is the first person to offer help when someone needs it. His kindness has touched so many people, and Easton is a better place because of his dedication over the years. I’m lucky to be able to call him a friend.” — Tiffany Tortora, Parents for a Better Playground
“Gary has been a dear contributor and member of Easton Connects with Kindness. He is very generous and doesn’t hesitate to help others. I am going to miss Gary and hope he will spread ECK’s message in his new location.” — Pam Gupta, Easton Connects with Kindness founder
“Gary Simone is the best damn man I know. I haven’t come across a person in town who is more giving and caring about the town and the kids in it. He will do anything in his power to help make Easton a better place for every child. And on a personal level, his heart is pure gold and he cares deeply and honestly about everyone he comes in contact with. A true GEM!” — Ann McGrath Adriani
“Big Gary supporter. He does the best he can with what little the town gives him, which shrinks every year. Then once the complaints were made public they quickly mobilized and fixed it. Yes, a heart of gold to boot.” — Laura Baytos
“Gary has always helped almost all the events I’ve been involved with over the years. Couldn’t have done them without his and park and rec’s help. Thanks, guys!” — Gina Mattioli Orticelli
“Gary has always been forward thinking when it comes to Easton. He is always thinking of the kids first, but not just the activity but how to build confidence and self-esteem with every kid he has the ability to talk with. Gary is a town treasure.” — Joni Rheingold Ballas
“I remember having a conversation with Gary once at the new playground before it was completed about getting kids outside to have fun and how excited he was about the new playground equipment. He just wants the kids to get out there to enjoy themselves. What better mind-set for a park and rec person? He’s a great guy!” — Donna Fritzsche Silhavy
“Ever since she has been coming to the Easton Arts Center, my daughter runs to Gary’s office for a hug and a little chat as soon as she arrives. He is one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. It’s not easy to drop everything you’re doing just to make a kid feel special, but that’s exactly what Gary has always done, for my daughter and dozens of other kids every day. If there were anything I could ever do to help Gary, I would do it in an instant.” — Amy Wolfcale
“Gary gives his heart and soul to Easton. He couldn’t be more passionate about helping and improving the quality of this town. I have worked closely with Gary for more than a year making this new dream playground a reality. We would meet way after business hours and on weekends. His dedication to improving the lives of all people, especially kids, is unparalleled. He is one of my favorite people. To know Gary is to love him. I adore this man.” — Heather Forte Vecchiarelli
“Whenever a member of our community comes forth with an idea that benefits the kids, Gary is here at the ready. Back when we were trying to get a garden in at Samuel Staples Elementary School, which is not an abandoned dream as yet, Gary was so excited and offered to help in any way he could. We️ love Gary.” — Meredith Garey Anand
“Agree with all above. Gary really does have the kids at heart in all he does. Evident in everything I’ve seen since I moved to town, from the establishment of the Easton Arts Center to the new playground to the one-day school garden — one day. He does it all with a smile. The kids all know Gary and he knows them all.” — Joanna Walker
“I do not know anyone who is as committed to and loves Easton as much as Gary. He gives his heart and soul to the kids and the town. He has done so much for the town and the families of this town. Our parks, fields and community programs would not be the same without all of his hard work and commitment. He’s the best guy we know!” — Kristin O’Brien
“Gary, you have the warmest heart I’ve seen. Always trying to make us feel good, telling jokes and teaching us about life. There is not one moment that you were ever cold or short-tempered or rude in any way; even if you had a reason to be, you wouldn’t show it. Always making sure you say hello, giving a big smile and asking how we are. You are a great pleasure to be around. Can’t forget to mention how truthful you are, and you speak from your big, fluffy heart. It’s an honor to know you, Gary!” — Melissa Araujo
“Gary is one of the most positive people I know. He is someone who truly makes a difference and touches everyone he engages. I wish there were more people like him. He is a true ‘coach’ for all of us, and I hope he feels better soon.” — Nancy Klaiman Prentice
“Over the years Gary has helped ELF (the Easton Learning Foundation) in countless ways. With donations of time, labor and even money toward projects that benefited the kids in town, Gary has helped ELF so much over the years we even made him an honorary member. He is a kindhearted and good man. We are lucky to have him here in Easton!” — Karen O’Brien
“We love you, Gary! You are ‘the Easton Santa’ for all the kids. — Nicole Cocco Costantino
“Just go by the parks and rec office, and if you just walk in and this man happens to be in his office, you are greeted with his big smile. Very warm-hearted man, always there to help in any way he can up front.” — Noreen Forde
“Gary’s focus is the kids and how to make their lives better. It is that simple. His heart is tremendous, and he wants to make Easton the best place for kids to realize their own true potential. Townwide events, various sports organizations to helping beautify the schools, you will always see Gary involved in some capacity. He has worked tirelessly with so many people to impact lives for the better. — Dona Zappulla
“I’ve had one interaction with the man, but that’s all it took to put a smile on my face every time I see him. He is an incredibly warm human being, and I get the impression he’d give you the shirt off his back.” — Lucy Liburdi Frenkel
“There would be no dog park if Gary didn’t work hard to make it happen for us. He was so great, cannot thank him enough!” — Marje Tracy
Marje Tracy and Gary Simone discuss building a dog park at the Morehouse Road property. The dog park was ultimately sited at the Helen Keller Middle School campus. — Nancy Doniger archive photo
Easton residents thank Simone for caring leadership
