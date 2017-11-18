Himes to address District 4 constituents on Nov. 7 election results

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, D-4, will speak with constituents about the political environment in Washington, D.C., results of the Nov. 7 election and issues of importance to the 4th District.

The Congressman will speak at Indivisible Connecticut’s (ICT4’s) general meeting on Tues., Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Church of Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport.

This will be Himes’ first public speaking engagement in his home district since the Nov. 7 election. He will draw on his nine years of experience representing Connecticut’s 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives to share his views on the political environment in Washington, the tax bill, the Russia investigation, recent election results, and how grassroots organizations can bring about effective and meaningful change.

ICT4’s monthly meeting is open to ICT4 members, their family and friends and the general public, especially District 4 constituents

The presentation will include a question and answer session. Himes will be available for in-person interviews at 6:15 p.m. sharp, prior to his presentation.

For more information, contact Cynthia Baumann, 203-451-5586 or [email protected]