Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is available online. In the case of classes that have already started, it is never too late to sign up. The facility is a nut-free environment. Children cannot bring any food that may contain traces of nuts in them.

Intro to Hip-Hop

Ages 4 to 5, Mondays, through Dec. 11, 3 to 4 p.m., five sessions, $75/members, $90/non-members.

Project Runway

Ages 10 to 16, Wednesdays, through Dec. 20, 4:15 to 5:15 p.m., five sessions, $100/members, $120/non-members.

Creative Movement

Ages 2 to 3, Tuesdays, Nov. 28 through Dec. 26, 1 to 2 p.m., five sessions, $75/members, $90/non-members.

Create-a-Class

Can’t find the right class at the right time? Try EC Create-A-Class. The ECC will set up a class just for you and your friends and customize it to your schedule. All you need is a minimum of six or more participants and a few choices of when you can attend and we will line up the coach or instructor to suit your needs. Pricing is approximately $15 to 18 per person per class depending on the instructor and length of class.